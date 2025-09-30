Holy Mary School wins championship trophy

Holy Mary School, Banur, delivered a stellar performance at the PSEB Zonal Athletics Meet, winning a total of 12 gold, six silver, and two bronze medals. The school secured the overall championship trophy through an exceptional display of talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship, and has now qualified for the District Athletics Meet. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy congratulated all winners for their outstanding achievements and extended her best wishes for their upcoming competitions at the district level.
