Holy Mary’s girls bag gold, silver in tug-of-war meet

Girls of Holy Mary’s School, Banur, bagged gold medal in the U-17 Tug-of-War District Championship, held by the Punjab State Education Board at School of Eminence, 3B1, Mohali. The victorious Under-17 team comprised Manvir Kaur (X-D), Simran Kaur (X-B), Harleen Kaur (IX-B), Prabnoor Kaur (X-C), Ananya Kumari (IX-D), Reet Kaur (IX-D), Ekanjot Kaur (IX-D), and Bhavna Giri (VIII-A). Adding further glory, the Under-14 girls’ team won silver medal in the District-Level Championship. The team included Harkirat (VII-D), Jaseen (VII-D), Japnoor Kaur (VII-A), Japneet Kaur (VII-A), Ekamjot (VII-A), Riya Kumari (VII-A), Gurnoor Kaur (VII-A), Japneet Kaur (VII-D), and Aarshpreet Kaur (VII-A). Eight girls have been selected to represent Mohali district at the State-Level Tournament.

