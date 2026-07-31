Holy Mary’s kho kho team clinches CBSE cluster title

Holy Mary’s School, Banur, proudly celebrates a remarkable sporting achievement as its under-17 boys' kho kho team secured first position at the CBSE Cluster XVII Kho Kho Tournament 2026-27, held at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Public Senior Secondary School, Fatehpur (Samana). Demonstrating exceptional teamwork, discipline, determination and sportsmanship, the team outperformed 16 leading schools from Punjab to clinch the championship title and earn a coveted berth in the CBSE National Kho Kho Championship, which will be held in Chennai this September. Adding another feather to its cap, Holy Mary’s School also emerged as the overall runners-up (boys) at the tournament, reflecting the school’s consistent excellence and outstanding performance throughout the event.
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