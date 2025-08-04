Holy Mary’s Rehmat gets 2nd position in storytelling competition

Rehmat, a Class IV-R student of Holy Mary’s School, Banur, secured the second position in the Inter-School English Storytelling Competition held in Rajpura under the aegis of the Rajpura Schools Sahodaya Complex. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy congratulated Rehmat on her well-deserved win. “Her storytelling was full of confidence. We are proud of her achievement,” she said.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement