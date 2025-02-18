DT
PT
Holy Mary's School, Banur

Holy Mary’s School, Banur

Students of the school experienced a day filled with wonder and excitement as the Indian Red Cross Society, Mohali, organised a captivating magic show during a special assembly. The magician’s incredible tricks left the audience spellbound, drawing gasps of amazement,...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 18, 2025 IST
Students of the school experienced a day filled with wonder and excitement as the Indian Red Cross Society, Mohali, organised a captivating magic show during a special assembly. The magician’s incredible tricks left the audience spellbound, drawing gasps of amazement, laughter, and applause from students and staff alike. The entire school – students, staff, and management – came together to enjoy this magical experience, making it a truly joyous and unforgettable event. The event concluded with a warm vote of thanks from the Indian Red Cross Society, who expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Principal Shiny Devassy and the school management for their unwavering support and generous contributions towards helping children in need.

