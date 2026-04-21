Holy Mary’s School, Banur

The school celebrated the exceptional achievement of Class X students with a special felicitation ceremony. The school achieved a remarkable 100% pass result, with all 151 students who appeared for the CBSE examination successfully passing. Leading the cohort, Amitoj Singh secured the top position with an outstanding 98.8%, followed by Harsimran Kaur (97.8%), Arvin Kaur (94.8%), Manjot Kaur (94.2%), Parneet Kaur (93.4%), Yuvraj Singh (93.4%), Navjot Kaur (93.2%), Simranjeet Singh (93.2%), Mahakdeep Kaur (93%), Jaspreet Kaur (92.6%), Aradhya Dhiman (92%), Ishmeet Kaur (91.6%), Jaspreet Kaur (91.4%), Tanya Gill (91.2%), Rashmeet Kaur (91.2%), Keshav Thamman (90.6%), Vanshika (90.4%) and Jashanpreet Kaur (90.2%). As many as 18 students scoring above 90%, 40 students in the 80-89% range, 39 students between 70-79%, and 40 students securing 60-69%, demonstrating strong performance across all levels. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy praised the students' performance and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in their future endeavours.

Advertisement