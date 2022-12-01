Holy Mary’s School, Banur

Science Expo 2022 was organised on the school campus. Students participated in the expo showing their creative science projects and inquisitiveness towards technology. Cultural programmes with other stalls like Art and Craft corner, Punjabi Virsa, and Social Awareness stalls added colour to the exhibition. Jagtar Singh and sme other local dignitaries graced the occasion. There were a lot of other attractions, including food, games for kids, and some amazing programmes reflecting on the stoppage of Child Labour and Empowering Women. Director C C Devassy mentioned how for the past 25 years this school had given excellent education to Banur and neighbouring villages in an affordable and budget-friendly way.