Holy Mary’s School, Banur

School students celebrated Independence Day. Through an exhibition, students were made aware of the significance of tribal people. Various cultural and patriotic programmes instilled patriotism among students. Chief guest Inspector Harpreet Kaur hoisted the national flag and motivated students to look forward in life with optimism. School Director CC Devassy praised the students with words of support and thanked the chief guest for her encouraging words, as well as the kids and staff for staging such a wonderful programme.