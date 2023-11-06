Holy Mary's School, Banur

School students secured silver medal in the CBSE Cluster Kho-Kho Under-17 Boys tournament held at St Joseph School, Chandigarh, and qualified for the Nationals. Ishmeet Singh won the best runner award of the tournament. These remarkable young players have made their school and hometown proud by clinching an impressive tally of medals. Director CC Devassy and management wished best of luck to those heading to the National Championship.

#CBSE