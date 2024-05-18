Holy Mary’s School, Banur

Students of the school excelled in CBSE Board exams. As many as 21 students scored more than 90% marks, which is the best in the area. Forty-one students received more than 80% and 71 others scored more than 70%. A total of 139 students wrote the exam. THe school had 100 per cent result with no failures at all. Abhay Saini scored the highest with 95.8%, followed by Mehakpreet Kaur with 95%, Manveer Singh 94.6%, Manvir Kaur 94.6%, Jasmeet Kaur 94.4%, Yashika Vig 94%, Gurleen Kaur 93.2%, Jaskirat Kaur 93.2%, Tanya Sharma 93.2%, Ikmanjot Kaur 93%, Jasmeet Kaur 93%, Simran Kaur 93%, Jaismeen Kaur 93%, Lovepreet Kaur 92.8%, Gursimrat Kaur 91.6%, Namanpreet Kaur 91.4%, Divya 91%, Arshpreet Kaur 90.4%, Jassimran Kaur 90.4%, Harsimran Singh 90.2% and Gurkirat Singh 90%. The principal congratulated all teachers whose hard work was reflected in the results.

