Holy Mary’s School, Banur, conduct special assembly

Tagore House of Holy Mary’s School, Banur, conducted a special assembly, showcasing the diverse abilities of students through a series of performances. The assembly opened with an interactive live quiz, capturing the audience's attention and reflecting the students' enthusiasm and sharp intellect. A poetic skit based on Lord Buddha's life and teachings followed, offering a reminder of peace, compassion and mindfulness. Students concluded the event with a lively Christmas jingle accompanied by guitar, creating a joyful atmosphere. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy praised the participants for their creativity and confidence, appreciating the Tagore House in-charges for guiding the students. The assembly demonstrated the school's commitment to fostering holistic development and encouraging young learners to explore and express their talents.
