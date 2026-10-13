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Home / The School Tribune / Holy Mary’s School, Banur organised recreational trip

Holy Mary’s School, Banur organised recreational trip

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:36 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The school organised an exciting recreational trip to HopUp, Zirakpur, for students following the completion of their half-yearly examinations. The trip provided a refreshing break from their academic routine, allowing them to unwind, enjoy fun-filled activities and create wonderful memories with their classmates. The students enthusiastically participated in various games and recreational activities, making the outing a joyful and memorable experience. The trip also gave them an opportunity to relax, strengthen their bonds with peers and return to their studies with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

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