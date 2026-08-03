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Home / The School Tribune / Holy Mary’s School, Banur, organises child safety awareness programme

Holy Mary’s School, Banur, organises child safety awareness programme

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:19 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The school organised a child safety awareness programme in collaboration with the Banur police to educate primary students about personal safety and protection from abuse. The interactive session focused on the concept of "good touch and bad touch," helping children identify safe and unsafe touch and encouraging them to report any inappropriate behaviour to parents, teachers or trusted adults. The students were also advised not to accept food, gifts or other items from strangers and to remain alert in their daily lives. The school management reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe, secure and nurturing environment while promoting essential life skills among students.

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