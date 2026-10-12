Holy Mary’s School, Banur, organises spell bee competition

Holy Mary’s School, Banur, organised a spell bee competition for students of classes I to V to enhance their vocabulary, spelling skills and love for language. The participants showcased their linguistic abilities, confidence and knowledge of words. The class-wise winners were felicitated by Principal Dr Shiny Devassy and junior activity in-charge Gagandeep Kaur. The Principal congratulated the winners on their achievements and appreciated the efforts of all participants. The competition proved to be an enriching experience, encouraging healthy competition, building confidence and inspiring young learners to improve their language skills and strive for excellence.

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