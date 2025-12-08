Students brought pride to the institution by representing SAS Nagar (Mohali) district in the State-Level Games 2025 organised at Ropar. Girls from classes III to V took part in the chess competition and displayed great determination and talent. Congratulating the participants, Principal Dr Shiny Devassy lauded the students for their dedication, perseverance and noteworthy performance and urged them to keep participating in such events in the future.
