Holy Mary’s School organises special assembly

Holy Mary’s School, Banur, organised a special assembly under the aegis of Tagore House to mark Labour Day and highlight the significance of labour in daily life. The event aimed to instil in students the values of respect and dignity for every profession and every form of work. A heart-touching skit presented by the students emerged as the highlight of the assembly. The performance portrayed the journey of a poor labourer who dreamt of educating his daughter despite numerous hardships. Through determination and hard work, the daughter fulfilled her father’s aspirations by becoming an IAS officer. The inspiring presentation conveyed a strong message about the power of education and perseverance. The assembly also featured informative speeches by students emphasising the importance of labour and expressing gratitude towards workers who contribute to society. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy appreciated the efforts of all participants and congratulated the Tagore House in-charges for successfully organising the event.
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