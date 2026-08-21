Holy Mary’s students win medals in athletics

Holy Mary’s School, Banur, celebrated a remarkable achievement at the CBSE Cluster Athletic Championship. The U-17 boys’ 4×100m relay team won gold, while the 4×400m relay team secured silver. Narinder Singh of Class X bagged bronze in the 1,500m race. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy congratulated the athletes and coaches, especially Gurdev Singh, for their dedication and guidance, and wished the team success at the Nationals.

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