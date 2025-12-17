Honour for Sanawar School

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, has been conferred the prestigious ET Tech X School Trailblazer - School of the Year 2025-26 award. The honour recognises the school as a pioneering institution in three key categories: Best Academic Excellence School, Excellence in Inspirational Leadership and Best Infrastructure School. The award has been instituted by ET Tech X, a leading organisation in educational innovation. The award was received by Mehak Singh, Bursar, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, on behalf of the school at an award ceremony held in Hyderabad. Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said, "Team Sanawar is most blessed to receive this fine accolade. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and direction provided by our visionary Board of Governors, our exceptional faculty and the unwavering commitment of our students to achieving academic excellence. It motivates us to continue our journey towards providing world-class education and holistic development to our students."

