Honour for teacher of Saupin's School, Panchkula

Nidhi Vats Sharma, a teacher of the school, was honoured by the Prithvi Abhyuday Association-India (PAAI) for her exceptional contribution to education. Her dedication, passion, and commitment to shaping the minds of the next generation have not only impacted the students, but also the community at large. The felicitation ceremony took place at Amity University, Mohali. The event was attended by renowned dignitaries and members of the press who celebrated and motivated teachers from all over India for their outstanding contributions to the field of education.
