Horse riders felicitated

A special felicitation ceremony was held at OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, to celebrate the wonderful achievement of young horse riders. Students had enthusiastically participated in the horse-riding games conducted at Kharga Riding School, Ambala Cantt, and brought pride to the school. Serah of Class II-B secured the second position, while Anayat of Class II-B was declared the second runner-up. Academic Director Esha Bansal and Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated the winners and motivated the students to aim high, stay confident, and practice regularly to achieve success.
