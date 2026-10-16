How numbers lie while telling the truth

A new serum is advertised as “50% more effective” than the old formula. While the old formula showed visible results for 2 out of every 100 users, the new one shows them for 3. Whoever reports a number chooses which version of it to show, and the more striking version usually wins —in advertising as much as in official statistics.

The serum's 50% increase is arithmetically correct, since going from 2 to 3 is an increase of half, yet in headcount terms, it amounts to only one extra person out of a hundred.

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Percentages sound bigger than the raw counts beside them, and labels rarely specify what the percentage is a share of.

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As a result, “50% more effective” reads the same whether the real difference is large or trivial.

Coaching ads suffer from the same problem. One institute advertised that “1,650+ students” were selected into MBBS, IIT, and other courses.

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However, the regulator found that the institute's own explanations disagreed with each other: in writing, it called the figure a cumulative total since 1996, but at the hearing, it claimed the number covered 2024 alone.

A raw count provided with no time frame and no enrollment figure beside it cannot be accurately evaluated.

Similarly, consider a state that reports a 20% fall in crime over a year, with officials calling it progress. Whether this drop is real depends on more than the count itself.

A raw count can drop when the population shrinks, when fewer people report crimes, or when cases are reclassified.

Furthermore, a decline in one category, such as burglary, says little about crime overall.

Before a statistic that makes you think “wow” changes your mind, it is worth asking what it is being compared with, what it is a share of, and what was left out.

The writer is a student of Class XII (Non-Medical), Springdale Senior School, Amritsar