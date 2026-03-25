How safe is our school? This question that has plagued the minds of children and parents for ages now. A school is not merely an impressive building with all the facilities, but it is an institute to enable a developing mind reach out and be guided to the inevitable stage from where their individual intelligence guides them to choose and imbibe those trends of learning that project them forward in amassing disciplined scientific knowledge that enables them to break new ground in educational excellence.

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The rigid discipline followed by an institution more often than not produces desired results in this pursuit. However, over strictness sometimes produces fear in the minds of the learner. A fear of undue reprimand and insult at every turn and twist. Light-hearted teachers with smiling demeanours often ameliorate this uncalled for apprehension on the part of their lasses. It might be safe to say that in a classroom situation where fear ends, learning begins.

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Most problems in our times are solved through a studied scientific approach, which looks at the problem honestly, laying it bear, to be studied and suitable solutions worked out regardless the magnitude of the issue at hand. If the root cause is not exposed, it is hardly likely that a lasting solution may be arrived at.

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An early sound starts to scientific thinking facilitates future success. A picked weekday, ie a second Saturday perhaps, provides a functional practical platform for the study of science and its related benefits.

A near perfect balance of all aspects, scientific or practical, should be attempted while building a student’s formation. UNICEF and WHO have successfully formulated core life skill strategies, and scientific technologies that enable the developing mind to deal with the demands of everyday life. They are self-awareness, communication, decision making, creative thinking, coping with emotions, and problem solving.

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Constantly striving for excellence by seeking out new vistas to explore, the school forges ahead gaining ground with time. The relentless effort of teachers and support staff have successfully initiated the projects assigned to students which have continuously ended successfully. This stands as a matter of educational pride and achievement for both the teachers and taught. This in turn matures into ‘Scientific Habit’, which ultimately produces fearless argumentative young minds ready to contribute to global learning.

The writer is Principal of St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula