Howard Lane Senior School congratulates students on completing summer internship

Howard Lane Senior School, Thatha village, Chabhal, congratulated its students on completing the offline summer internship in psychology conducted by the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences under the Fortis School Mental Health Programme (Adayu – A Fortis Group Company). The enriching internship provided valuable insights into psychology and mental well-being, encouraging students to explore new academic horizons and deepen their understanding of mental health.
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