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Home / The School Tribune / Howard Lane Senior School students visit the School for the Blind

Howard Lane Senior School students visit the School for the Blind

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:02 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Howard Lane Senior School, Thatha, Chabal, Tarn Taran, organised an educational visit to the School for the Blind at Lohgarh, Amritsar. The visit aimed to foster empathy, social responsibility and human values among students. They interacted with students with visual impairments, learning about their daily routines, studies, challenges and achievements. The experience highlighted the importance of determination, hard work and self-confidence in overcoming challenges. As a gesture of support, students brought and distributed wheat, rice, pulses, fruits, clothes and other essential items. The visit provided meaningful exposure to real-life situations while strengthening values of compassion, acceptance, service, inclusion and social responsibility among the students.

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