Howard Lane students celebrate Sikh heritage

Students of Howard Lane Senior School, Thattha (Jhabal), excelled in the turban-tying and quiz competitions organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at Meeri-Peeri Hall, Bir Baba Buddha Sahib, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Baba Buddha Sahib Ji. In the turban-tying competition, Mantaaj Singh of Class X secured first position, Shivraj Singh finished second, and Ranveer Singh of Class V secured third position. The achievers were honoured with special medals for their outstanding performances. Their participation reflected their talent, knowledge of Sikh history and connection with Sikh heritage. The School Management Committee and the principal congratulated the students and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.

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