DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Howard Lane students win medals in athletic meet

Howard Lane students win medals in athletic meet

Achievers

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of Howard Lane Senior School, Chabal, exhibited excellent performance in the Zonal-Level Athletic Meet held at Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Senior Secondary School, Pahuwind, Tarn Taran. In the 200 and 100 m races (U-14), Mehreen Kaur and Kirandeep Kaur dominated by winning gold medals. In the 400 m relay race, Prabhjot Kaur, Jasmeet Kaur, Pahulpreet Kaur and Japleen Kaur fetched bronze medal. In the 400 and 800 m races (U-17), Manseerat Kaur and Gurleen Kaur bagged silver medals. In 100 m race, Manbir Kaur won bronze medal. The school management and Principal Balraj Singh Batth lauded the achievements of the students.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts