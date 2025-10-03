Howard Lane students win medals in athletic meet

Students of Howard Lane Senior School, Chabal, exhibited excellent performance in the Zonal-Level Athletic Meet held at Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Senior Secondary School, Pahuwind, Tarn Taran. In the 200 and 100 m races (U-14), Mehreen Kaur and Kirandeep Kaur dominated by winning gold medals. In the 400 m relay race, Prabhjot Kaur, Jasmeet Kaur, Pahulpreet Kaur and Japleen Kaur fetched bronze medal. In the 400 and 800 m races (U-17), Manseerat Kaur and Gurleen Kaur bagged silver medals. In 100 m race, Manbir Kaur won bronze medal. The school management and Principal Balraj Singh Batth lauded the achievements of the students.
