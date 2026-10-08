Hrishabh shines in powerlifting

Hrishabh Chaudhary, a student of Aadhunik Public School, Sidhbari, made Himachal Pradesh proud by securing second position in a National Powerlifting Championship, lifting 140 kg. The event was conducted by the World Raw Powerlifting Championship. His impressive performance reflected his strength, discipline and determination, earning him well-deserved recognition. The school management and Principal Anjali Dogra applauded his achievement and appreciated the commitment and perseverance that led to his success.

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