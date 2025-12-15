Human Rights Day observed

Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal, observed Human Rights Day with an inspiring speech, a colourful poster parade highlighting human rights, and a thought-provoking short skit on the importance of equality and dignity for all. The celebration encouraged students to understand their responsibilities as global citizens and to stand up for justice and compassion in society.
