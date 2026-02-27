'I CAN Conference 3.0' organised

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, hosted the third edition of its flagship student-led summit, I CAN Conference 3.0. Bringing together over 300 students from grades IX to XII, the three-day immersive leadership experience revolved around the theme, “Leadership with Heart in the VUCA/BANI World”. In addition to the host school, six prominent institutions, Pinegrove School, Seth MR Jaipuria School, Academic World School, Vidya Niketan Birla Public School, Yadvindra Public School, and Pinegrove School, participated in the conference. Conducted with great aplomb by Akshit Batra, founder of I-CAN, and ably supported by Achal Khare, Head of Operations, I-CAN, participants were divided into specialised departments — Political Parties, News Media, Advertising & Marketing, and Corporate Houses. Over the course of the conference, participants drafted political manifestos, engaged in parliamentary proceedings, conceptualised brand campaigns, produced newspaper editions, and delivered live news bulletins. The second day featured spirited political rallies, high-stakes presentations, and digital media showcases, highlighting the depth of preparation and execution achieved within limited timeframes. The concluding round of live broadcasts and advertising presentations demonstrated the confidence, clarity, and leadership acumen participants had developed. The closing ceremony was graced by the chief guest, Raghubir Singh Bali, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Corporation. He lauded the talent and creativity displayed across categories, including Best CEO and Best Media House. The awards ceremony marked the culmination of three days defined by initiative, resilience, and teamwork — hallmarks of the I CAN Conference 3.0 experience. Proposing the vote of thanks, Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon reaffirmed the school’s commitment to experiential education. He said, “The Lawrence School, Sanawar, is committed to facilitating experiential education, equipping students with 21st century skills, such as leadership, communication, and critical thinking — essential to excel in a world that is becoming increasingly complex and interconnected.”

