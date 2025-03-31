I refuse to be judgemental.

Judgemental about people,

People who are working on themselves.

I am not that experienced but I have seen people.

Strong ones crying,

Healthier ones dying.

Matured people acting like kids,

And some pragmatic advice given by a baby.

I have seen women who are insecure yet the prettiest,

Men who are successful yet with empty hearts.

I have seen introverts talking nonstop around the right people,

Extroverts curling back in to their cocoons.

I have seen people ignoring the ones below in the hierarchy,

People doing random things to earn the extra point.

I have seen marriages crumble after years,

People falling in love yet again.

I have seen aggressive people turn warm,

And sober ones yelling out loud.

These people deserve their spaces,

And I refuse to be judgemental about these people.