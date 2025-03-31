DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / I refuse to be judgemental

I refuse to be judgemental

Poetry Corner
article_Author
Aarti Bansal
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Explain yourself immidietely. Displeased young woman frowning and staring at camera with judgemental look, disappointed over blue wall
Advertisement

I refuse to be judgemental.

Judgemental about people,

People who are working on themselves.

Advertisement

I am not that experienced but I have seen people.

Strong ones crying,

Advertisement

Healthier ones dying.

Matured people acting like kids,

And some pragmatic advice given by a baby.

I have seen women who are insecure yet the prettiest,

Men who are successful yet with empty hearts.

I have seen introverts talking nonstop around the right people,

Extroverts curling back in to their cocoons.

I have seen people ignoring the ones below in the hierarchy,

People doing random things to earn the extra point.

I have seen marriages crumble after years,

People falling in love yet again.

I have seen aggressive people turn warm,

And sober ones yelling out loud.

These people deserve their spaces,

And I refuse to be judgemental about these people.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper