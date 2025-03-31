I refuse to be judgemental.
Judgemental about people,
People who are working on themselves.
I am not that experienced but I have seen people.
Strong ones crying,
Healthier ones dying.
Matured people acting like kids,
And some pragmatic advice given by a baby.
I have seen women who are insecure yet the prettiest,
Men who are successful yet with empty hearts.
I have seen introverts talking nonstop around the right people,
Extroverts curling back in to their cocoons.
I have seen people ignoring the ones below in the hierarchy,
People doing random things to earn the extra point.
I have seen marriages crumble after years,
People falling in love yet again.
I have seen aggressive people turn warm,
And sober ones yelling out loud.
These people deserve their spaces,
And I refuse to be judgemental about these people.