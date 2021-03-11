ICC ranking: India Top T20 team

New Delhi, May 4
India, under new captain Rohit Sharma, finished the 2021-22 season as the world’s No.1 ranked T20 team in the annual Test rankings released by ICC on Wednesday.
In the test team rankings Australia was on top, while ‘Black Caps’ from New Zealand finished the last season as the world No.1 ODI team with the cut-off date being May 4, 2022.
Australia increased their lead over second-placed India from one to nine rating points, while Pakistan have overtaken England to 5th position in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings.
