ICSE class x exam: Dera Bassi labourer’s son tops Mohali district

Pranshu Kumar of CVRM DAV School, Dera Bassi, secured 99.2% marks to top Mohali district in the Class X Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams.
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Dera Bassi, Updated At : 10:46 AM May 03, 2025 IST
Pranshu Kumar of CVRM DAV School secured 99.2% marks.
Gaurav Kanthwal

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 2

Pranshu Kumar of CVRM DAV School, Dera Bassi, secured 99.2% marks to top Mohali district in the Class X Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams. He scored a perfect 100 in all subjects, except for science in which he got 96.

A Mubarikpur resident and son of Deepak Kumar, a labourer in a private firm, and Sushma Mishra, a security guard, Pranshu shone among all privileged students of the tricity.

Principal Sarita Yadav said, “He is the brightest student the school has ever produced. Coming from a humble background and challenging all adversities, Pranshu is a role model for students exhibiting excellence in studies and an all-round personality. He plays harmonium and takes part in all extra-curricular activities.”

Hailing from Bihar, Pranshu’s family could not complete the documentation for economically weaker section (EWS) category certificate, but the school teachers ensured that he does not lose out to financial constraints. Earlier, his mother used to sell slippers but now she is employed as a security guard. “Keeping his academic record since class III in mind, the principal has ensured relaxation in the school fee. The school staff today decided to contribute Rs 1,000 each for his further studies. We will ask coaching institutes to provide him help for competitive exams,” said Pranshu’s proud school teachers.

