ICSE Tricity topper felicitated

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, celebrated the remarkable achievement of Nancy, TriCity ICSE topper for the 2025-2026 academic session, at a felicitation ceremony held on the campus. The school management honoured Nancy for her exceptional academic performance, dedication and perseverance. Principal George S Shear commended her hard work, disciplined approach to studies and unwavering commitment to excellence. He described her success as a moment of immense pride for the entire St Xavier's Schools family and an inspiration to fellow students. The school also extended its appreciation to her family for their constant encouragement and support, expressing confidence that she will continue to achieve many more milestones in the years ahead.
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