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Home / The School Tribune / ICSE Tricity topper felicitated

ICSE Tricity topper felicitated

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:50 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, celebrated the remarkable achievement of Nancy, TriCity ICSE topper for the 2025-2026 academic session, at a felicitation ceremony held on the campus. The school management honoured Nancy for her exceptional academic performance, dedication and perseverance. Principal George S Shear commended her hard work, disciplined approach to studies and unwavering commitment to excellence. He described her success as a moment of immense pride for the entire St Xavier's Schools family and an inspiration to fellow students. The school also extended its appreciation to her family for their constant encouragement and support, expressing confidence that she will continue to achieve many more milestones in the years ahead.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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