Home / The School Tribune / Idhi excels in declamation event

Idhi excels in declamation event

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
Idhi, a student of Class XI (Humanities) of brought laurels to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Sr. Sec. Public School, Dhanora-Ladwa, by winning the third prize in an Inter School Declamation Competition organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad in Ladwa. As many as 13 schools participated in the competition. Principal Narender Sharma lauded her outstanding achievement, praising her dedication and hard work and congratulated her on making the school proud.

