If you keep that hope in your heart, You will get through a perfect start.

Hope takes you far away, It lets you be who you want to be.

Hope gives you a positive vibe, Hope does not make your heart deprive,

Hope lets you do things in vice.

Don't ever lose your hope in life,

Just stay as you really are,

You will have your own way,

When you will shine bright

like a star in the sky,

Just keep your hope alive!

Simarpreet Kaur Mahar, Modern Secular Public School, Malerkotla