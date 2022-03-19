Innovation@campus

IIT-K develops new technique for waste water treatment

Representational image Istock

Kanpur, March 19

The IIT-Kanpur has invented a novel nano-adsorbent for waste water treatment.

This nano-adsorbent would help in selective removal of antibiotic- resistant and metal resistant bacteria from polluted water with a rapid method to synthesise.

The research was conducted by Dr Archana Raichur and Dr Niraj Sinha from the department of Mechanical Engineering.

The uniform cubical nano-adsorbent is eco-friendly, reusable, bactericidal, and multi-layered and will help in selective removal of harmful bacteria from water.

It is a significant development regarding the current methodologies used to synthesise nano-adsorbents that have been researched in recent years for waste water treatment to address water pollution and related health concerns.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT-K, said: "The world is reeling under several environmental hazards and water pollution is one of them. It bears direct implications on the health of humans and animals. At IIT-Kanpur, our research in the field of nanotechnology is broad and diverse and this invention bears testimony to that. This crucial invention in the form of these novel nano-adsorbents would not only curb water pollution, but would also be crucially beneficial for humankind." Raichur said that in current times, water contamination due to drugs and pharmaceuticals residues is on the rise.

Nano particles are being used greatly to curb water pollution by new emerging pollutants. The nano-particles act as adsorbents to remove the pollutants from water.

Along with growing water pollution, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is a major public health issue that threatens the effective treatment of bacterial infections.

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are contagious in community and hospital settings.

The nano adsorbents developed at IIT-Kanpur have unique physio-chemical properties that can deactivate and separate the anti-biotic resistant bacteria (ARBs) from water.

Sinha said that the innovation has application in wastewater treatment which improves water filtration and removes pathogens and bacteria selectively from drinking water. It can be used as a tool against microorganisms without any side effects and is compatible for human body.

These nano-adsorbents have potential in near future to be used as a component of membrane filters and tested for clinical evaluation and application on bio-remediation which is ready to be commercialized, said Sinha. IANS

