DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / I’ll be back ma

I’ll be back ma

Rhyme time

article_Author
Sirat Sanyal
Updated At : 06:06 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

They were playing in the fields

Advertisement

When the news came through,

Advertisement

Kicking around a ball

Advertisement

Like young men do.

Without a stutter they all signed up,

Advertisement

Without falter they marched to war.

The mothers all wept and prayed to God

Their little boys were off to war.

War is young men dying

War is old women crying,

We mutter under our breath

"Praise the valour of these men"

The young boy who must've cried out

For God as he was bleeding out,

We will never see that,

We will never feel their fear.

Yet we murmur about their duty

For a country so dear.

They didn't want to die,

They were laughing just yesterday,

Oh those poor boys

Who will never live to see another day.

Sirat Sanyal, YPS, Mohali

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts