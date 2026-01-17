I’ll be back ma

They were playing in the fields

When the news came through,

Kicking around a ball

Like young men do.

Without a stutter they all signed up,

Without falter they marched to war.

The mothers all wept and prayed to God

Their little boys were off to war.

War is young men dying

War is old women crying,

We mutter under our breath

"Praise the valour of these men"

The young boy who must've cried out

For God as he was bleeding out,

We will never see that,

We will never feel their fear.

Yet we murmur about their duty

For a country so dear.

They didn't want to die,

They were laughing just yesterday,

Oh those poor boys

Who will never live to see another day.

Sirat Sanyal, YPS, Mohali