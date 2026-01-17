I’ll be back ma

They were playing in the fields
When the news came through,
Kicking around a ball
Like young men do.
Without a stutter they all signed up,
Without falter they marched to war.
The mothers all wept and prayed to God
Their little boys were off to war.
War is young men dying
War is old women crying,
We mutter under our breath
"Praise the valour of these men"
The young boy who must've cried out
For God as he was bleeding out,
We will never see that,
We will never feel their fear.
Yet we murmur about their duty
For a country so dear.
They didn't want to die,
They were laughing just yesterday,
Oh those poor boys
Who will never live to see another day.
Sirat Sanyal, YPS, Mohali
