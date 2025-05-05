DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Immunisation Week at Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur

Immunisation Week at Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur

School Note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:04 AM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

World Immunisation Week 2025 was organised in the school under the guidance of Dr Kirandeep Kaur and Dr Alakjot Kaur with the support of the school director and principal. Students also participated in this interschool competition and performed well. The school came third. Angel (Class IX), Karis (Class VII), Pari (Class IX), and Akshara (Class VIII) represented the school in the quiz. In the poster making contest, Ritu Agnihotri (teacher) stood first and in the U-10 category Vihaan, (Class V) and Sidhhant (Class VIII) stood third. Karis (Class VII) stood first in spotting. Garima (Class VII), Simran (Class VIII), and Palak (Class VIII) got participation certificates in poster making. Prabhjot, physics and maths teacher, hosted the quiz so well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper