Immunisation Week at Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur

World Immunisation Week 2025 was organised in the school under the guidance of Dr Kirandeep Kaur and Dr Alakjot Kaur with the support of the school director and principal. Students also participated in this interschool competition and performed well. The school came third. Angel (Class IX), Karis (Class VII), Pari (Class IX), and Akshara (Class VIII) represented the school in the quiz. In the poster making contest, Ritu Agnihotri (teacher) stood first and in the U-10 category Vihaan, (Class V) and Sidhhant (Class VIII) stood third. Karis (Class VII) stood first in spotting. Garima (Class VII), Simran (Class VIII), and Palak (Class VIII) got participation certificates in poster making. Prabhjot, physics and maths teacher, hosted the quiz so well.