Immunisation Week at Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur

World Immunisation Week 2025 was organised in the school under the guidance of Dr Kirandeep Kaur and Dr Alakjot Kaur with the support of the school director and principal. Students also participated in this interschool competition and performed well. The school came third. Angel (Class IX), Karis (Class VII), Pari (Class IX), and Akshara (Class VIII) represented the school in the quiz. In the poster making contest, Ritu Agnihotri (teacher) stood first and in the U-10 category Vihaan, (Class V) and Sidhhant (Class VIII) stood third. Karis (Class VII) stood first in spotting. Garima (Class VII), Simran (Class VIII), and Palak (Class VIII) got participation certificates in poster making. Prabhjot, physics and maths teacher, hosted the quiz so well.
- States
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- Tolet
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Advertise with usClassifieds
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- Tolet
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe Print Edition
+
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement