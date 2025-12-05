DT
Home / The School Tribune / Inaugural annual day of GD Goenka Public School, Mohali

Inaugural annual day of GD Goenka Public School, Mohali

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:00 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
The inaugural annual day of GD Goenka Public School, Mohali, was a grand success, with inspiring addresses, captivating performances and heartfelt acknowledgements. The evening began with a soulful Ganesh Vandana, setting a pious tone for the event, which revolved around the theme "Canvas of Dreams: Where Art Comes Alive". Students brought renowned artists to life through dance, drama, music and visual storytelling, showcasing the power of art to ignite dreams and inspire thought. The event was graced by Chief Guest Justice Aman Chaudhary, who emphasised education, discipline and nurturing young minds. The programme culminated with energetic Gidda and Bhangra performances, showcasing Punjab's rich traditions. Principal Gurpreet Kaur Prakash expressed gratitude to the chief guest, parents, faculty and students for their support, making the event a resounding success. The Annual Day showcased the school's vision, teamwork, creativity and dedication to shaping future-ready learners.

