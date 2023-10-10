Inculcating ‘never-say-die’ attitude in students

What are the key achievements of your school?

Students won the second position in the Bottle Craft with Jute fibre and Group Dance Fest at Gandhian Institute. Ritvik Sharma and Palak Mittal of Class X won the third prize in Classical Gazal Competition and PPT Making. Many competitions have been won by students in Hindi poetry and essay writing held at Aurbindo School and the first position bagged in Musiziert 2022 at RIMT World School. Students won prizes in the poster making, art and craft and painting competition held at DAV Model School. Many students won the first position at the Chandigarh Zone and Inter-School Singing Competition organised by the Team Solutions. Pranav Thakur won the second position in the Scrabble Competition. Darsh Ohri and Rakshit Chadha won the U-Genius competition conducted by the Union Bank of India.

How are the lessons of Covid time online teaching being incorporated in the normal offline mode now?

Use of online techniques to complement teaching have been retained and integrated into the offline lessons to make them more interactive and interesting. Empathy along with compassion that were the need of the hour have become a part of every teacher’s DNA. Writing practice of students has taken a major setback as everything has to be typed. So, now we are laying stress on their notebook maintenance, submissions, handwriting, spell checks, writing format, etc. Emphasis is being laid on upgrading the skills for holistic development so whether it’s the participation in co-curricular activities or assuming leadership roles, all students are being motivated for the same.

What is the teacher-taught ratio in your school?

1:30

The NEP has set new goals for school education. How far have you progressed in its implementation?

A few of the NEP practical applications that were already part of the school curriculum, like child-centric activity-based education, have been evolved further. In addition, new additives have also been included in the integrated curriculum like robotics, DIY, skill-based activities, introduction to financial literacy and artificial intelligence.

Vocational education classes or skill building opportunities given to students?

Computing, robotics, AI, financial literacy and fine arts.

Handholding initiatives for underachievers

The stress is on identification of learning gaps. As per certain CBSE norms a few areas were omitted from the syllabus. Junior and senior teachers were made to sit together to identify learning gaps. The new curriculum setup was taken up through worksheets, activities in areas like mathematics and science. Extra remedial and revision classes are being conducted for all students according to their requirements.

Vision for students

We equip our students with the ‘Never say die’ attitude. We teach them: ‘Do not run away from challenges but take them as unique opportunities given to us by the Almighty and prepare us better for an upcoming life’. But merely saying so shall not enable us to take up life’s challenges. We need to prepare well in order to be all set to meet these challenges. For tackling any challenge, big or small; the power of 3Ps cannot be negated, that is Passion, Patience and Persistence. So be a fighter and never get bogged down by the challenges life throws on you for ‘Dar ke aage jeet hai!’