Independence Day celebrated at Aryakulam, Nilokheri

Independence Day celebrated at the school. The chief guest was Director of Gurukul Shiksha Samiti Jagdish Arya. Principal Dinesh Kumar, chief dorm in charge Ramesh Kumar and all the teachers along with the dorm in charges were present. The programme started with the hoisting of the Tricolour. Addressing the children, the director said, “This is an occasion to pay tributes to the great heroes, whose sacrifices made every Indian breathe in a free environment today.” The programme ended with the distribution of ‘laddoos’.