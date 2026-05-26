Indian classical music concert held at The Tribune School

SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth), continuing its mission to preserve and promote India’s rich cultural heritage by connecting renowned artists with students through immersive performances and interactions, organised an Indian classical music concert in collaboration with the Music Department of The Tribune School, Chandigarh, for students and staff. The concert featured eminent Indian classical flautist Pandit Ajay Prasanna, a three-time Grammy nominee and Top Grade Artist of All India Radio, accompanied on tabla by internationally acclaimed tabla maestro Pt. Abhishek Mishra. The recital commenced with a deeply meditative presentation of Madhya Laya Gat in Raag Shudh Sarang, set to Rupak Taal, beautifully capturing the serene essence of the afternoon raag. This was followed by an energetic and captivating Drut Teentaal performance that enthralled the audience.
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