Indian Classical Music Workshop held at Bhavan Vidyalaya

A captivating Indian Classical Music Workshop was organised at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, offering students a rare opportunity to experience the richness of India’s classical music heritage through live performances and interactive sessions conducted by eminent maestros. The workshop featured internationally acclaimed flute artiste Pt Ajay Shankar Prasanna and celebrated tabla maestro Pandit Abhishek Mishra. A distinguished exponent of the Banaras Gharana, Pt Ajay Shankar Prasanna is the son and disciple of Pt Bhola Nath Prasanna. With over 45 years dedicated to Indian classical music, he has represented India on prestigious international platforms, including the Royal Albert Hall. Accompanying him was Pandit Abhishek Mishra, one of the most gifted tabla players of the renowned Banaras Gharana. Belonging to the illustrious musical lineage of Pt Dargahi Mishra and Pt Bikku Maharaj, he is the son of noted sitar maestro Pt Birendra Nath Mishra. The session commenced with an enthralling presentation of Raag Gujri Todi by Pt Ajay Shankar Prasanna, followed by an elaborate Alaap, Jod-Alaap, and Bandish that captivated the audience with its soulful depth and melody. Students enthusiastically participated in the interactive session by singing ‘sargams’ along with the maestro. Adding to the excitement, students also identified various tunes played by him, making the workshop both engaging and educational. Pandit Abhishek Mishra accompanied the recital on tabla and presented a remarkable rendition in Teen Taal, beautifully complementing the flute performance. The workshop provided students with valuable insights into the ‘Guru-Shishya Parampara’, the intricacies of rhythm and raga, and the spiritual essence of Indian classical music. The artistes interacted warmly with the students, highlighting the importance of appreciating and preserving India’s rich cultural traditions. Principal Gulshan Kaur expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding performances by the maestros and conveyed sincere gratitude to SPIC MACAY and the artistes for creating a memorable and enriching cultural experience for the students.

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