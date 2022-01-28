Indian finalist urges fellow students to apply for global prize

PTI

London, January 28

A talented Indian student from Jharkhand who made it among the top 10 finalists last year urged fellow students on Friday to apply for the USD 100,000 Chegg.org Global Student Prize as the 2022 applications open.

Seema Kumari, a teenager who was selected from over 3,500 nominations across 94 countries last year, said making the shortlist of the debut prize last year offered her a great platform to continue her work in the field of empowering girls.

Now in its second year, UK-based Varkey Foundation launched the Chegg.org Global Student Prize as a sister award to the Global Teacher Prize to highlight efforts of extraordinary students making a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers and on society.

"I am so grateful to have been selected as a top 10 finalist for the inaugural Global Student Prize and the platform that comes with it to continue to help change lives in India,” said Kumari, who is now studying at Harvard University.

"I know I am not alone. There are now a generation of young changemakers across India that have the drive and imagination to transform our society for the better. They deserve huge praise for continuing to fight for their future during the pandemic and their incredible contributions deserve to be recognised and supported,” she said.

The prize is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills programme. Part-time students as well as students enrolled in online courses are also eligible for the prize.

"Students throughout the world are in a hurry. They know that 2022 is the moment when some of the greatest challenges in history have reached a tipping point,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO & President of edtech firm Chegg.

"The Global Student Prize will continue to give students in every corner of the world a voice, encouraging others to follow their dreams and, like them, help to build a path to a better future,” he said.

Students applying for the Global Student Prize will be assessed on their academic achievement, impact on their peers, how they make a difference in their community and beyond, how they overcome the odds to achieve, how they demonstrate creativity and innovation, and how they operate as global citizens.

“Both the Global Teacher Prize and the Global Student Prize have been launched to highlight the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead – from climate change to growing inequality to global pandemics,” said Sunny Varkey, Varkey Foundation Founder.

The deadline for submissions for this year is April 17, following which the prize will be narrowed down to a top 50 shortlist and then into top 10 finalists, with the winner announced later in the year.