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Home / The School Tribune / Induction programme for UKG, Class I conducted

Induction programme for UKG, Class I conducted

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:03 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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The induction programme for UKG and Class I was conducted with warmth at Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali. The programme aimed to ensure a smooth and comforting transition for young learners into their new academic journey, while fostering a strong sense of belonging, confidence and excitement for school life. The day commenced with a warm and cheerful welcome, followed by a traditional tilak ceremony by coordinator Manveen Mander, creating a joyful and auspicious beginning for little learners. The educators engaged children in delightful storytelling sessions, interactive games and lively ice-breaking activities that helped ease their first-day jitters and made them feel comfortable in their new environment. Principal Ruchika Sharma shared, "The first day of school is a significant milestone for both children and parents. Our induction programme is designed to make every child feel safe, valued and excited as they begin this beautiful journey of learning and discovery." The programme concluded on a heartwarming note as children carried home a small token of love, symbolising the beginning of their memorable school journey.

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