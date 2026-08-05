Indus Global Academy student shines in U-17 karate competition

Vanshika, a student of Indus Global Academy, Kinana, delivered an outstanding performance in the Under-17 category at the district-level karate competition, securing the gold medal. Following this remarkable achievement, she has also been selected for the state-level karate competition. The school management congratulated her and wished her a bright future. On this occasion, Praveen Paruthi (Coordinator, Indus Group of Institutions), Dr Sanjeev Tayal (Principal, Indus Global Academy, Kinana), and JS Sarang (Headmaster) expressed their happiness at her success, noting that the school consistently encourages students to excel in sports alongside academics.

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