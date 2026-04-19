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Home / The School Tribune / Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

CBSE Class X toppers

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:01 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Students of Class X brought cheers on every face by achieving 100% result in the CBSE examination, a testament to their hard work and dedication. Out of 154 students, 53 students scored above 90%, 57 students scored between 80 to 89%, reflecting the academic excellence and rigorous standards upheld by the school. The top performers are: Gursirat Kaur (99.2%), Kaavyasri Jada (99.2%) and Prachi (99%). School Manager Rev Fr Tharthius and Principal Sr Vanitha Veena extended their heartfelt congratulations to the students for their stellar performance. They also expressed profound appreciation for the unwavering commitment and dedication of the teaching faculty.

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Gursirat Kaur

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Kaavyasri Jada

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Prachi

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