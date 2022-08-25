Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

The I-Day programme began with the hoisting of the Tricolour by chief guest Fr Tharthius, who was accompanied by Fr Amritpal and school Principal Sr Vanitha Veena. Students displayed coordination and discipline in the march past. The cultural programme included motivational speeches, patriotic poems, colourful dances and songs. NCC cadets were honoured with certificates for attending ATC camp for eight days at Ropar. Red House was awarded for the best march past.