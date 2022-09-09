Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

Vibrant and energetic pupils of Class X offered a fabulous treat of gratitude to their mentors on the occasion of Teacher’s Day and mesmerised all with their mellifluous performances. The day commenced with a grand floral welcome and a prayer. The follow up consisting of choir, melange dance, foot tapping bhangra were absolute visual treats. The skit "Champion" aptly summed up the metamorphosis of protagonist from a spoiled brat to a champion student. The school Principal Sister Vanitha Veena acknowledged the unflinching efforts of the pupils and motivated them to respect their gurus.