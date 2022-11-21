Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali

To give a boost to the budding shuttlers, the school hosted the fourth Inter-School Infantine Badminton Cup at the Sports Complex, Sector-78, Mohali, recently. Eight schools participated in the tournament and victorious shuttlers were awarded gold and silver medals and trophies by chief guest Dr Neeru Malik, Associate Professor of Physical education at Dev Samaj College Chandigarh, and School Principal Vanitha Veena. The Chief Guest congratulated the winners and motivated them to adopt sports in their lives as it not only keeps one healthy but is also a great energy booster.